Meta Announces End of Encrypted Messaging on Instagram App

Meta is set to discontinue end-to-end encryption for chats on Instagram, effective May 8, 2026. The social media giant confirmed this change in a help document, urging users to download any media or messages from affected chats before the deadline.

“Very few people were opting in to end-to-end encrypted messaging in DMs, so we’re removing this option from Instagram in the coming months,” a Meta spokesperson stated. The company suggested that users seeking encrypted communication should transition to WhatsApp, where end-to-end encryption remains a core feature.

The move marks a significant reversal of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s 2019 “privacy-focused vision,” which initially aimed to integrate end-to-end encryption across all Meta platforms. While Meta began testing the feature on Instagram in 2021 and expanded it to users in Ukraine and Russia in 2022, the tool was never enabled by default and remained available only in select regions.

The decision comes amid a larger debate within the industry and among regulators regarding the technology. Recently, TikTok told the BBC that it does not plan to implement end-to-end encryption, stating that this technology may actually make users less safe by restricting the detection of harmful content, especially for younger audiences.

Similarly, a recent report by Reuters highlighted that Meta received internal warnings in 2019 about how widespread encryption could obstruct the company’s ability to report illegal activities, such as child abuse material and terrorist propaganda, to law enforcement.

While privacy advocates view end-to-end encryption as a crucial protection against data interception, law enforcement agencies have long expressed concerns about the “Going Dark” phenomenon, which occurs when encryption makes it difficult to comply with legal warrants.

This conflict has encouraged the European Commission to prepare a Technology Roadmap on encryption later this year, seeking a balance between fundamental privacy rights and lawful access for investigators.