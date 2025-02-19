Meta introduces big changes to Facebook Live

Meta has announced an important Facebook update. Starting February 19th, all Facebook Live videos will only be available for 30 days.

After that, they will be automatically deleted. This change is part of Meta’s efforts to save on storage costs and manage video data more effectively.

Meta explained the reason for this Facebook update: “Most people watch Facebook Live videos in the first few weeks, so we are updating how long these videos are stored.”

Previously, Facebook Live videos were kept indefinitely, but Meta found that very few users watch older livestreams.

As part of this change, Meta will remove all Facebook Live videos older than 30 days in stages over the next few months.

If you have older live streams, you will get notifications, and you will have 90 days to download or save them. Meta is also giving users the option to delay the deletion for an extra six months if needed.

The social media giant is also encouraging users to turn their old Facebook Live videos into Reels to keep them on the platform.

But the main goal of this Facebook update is to clear out older livestreams to save on storage costs.

Storing videos takes up a lot of space, and with Meta spending around $65 billion on AI development this year, cutting unnecessary expenses is important.

For creators and businesses who use the live option, this Facebook update means you need to act fast to save any important videos.

Meta’s decision is based on the idea that old videos no longer get enough views to justify keeping them.

In short, this Facebook update helps Meta save money, but it also gives users a chance to keep their old videos. If you’ve got Facebook Live content you want to keep, now is the time to review and save or repurpose it before it’s gone.