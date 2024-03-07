Meta explains how WhatsApp’s encrypted chats will work with third-party services

Meta is ready to explain, how WhatsApp and Messenger will offer end-to-end encryption (E2EE) while complying with the Digital Markets Act’s (DMA) third-party chat requirements.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) will take effect in the European Union (EU) on Thursday, March 7. When this rule takes effect, Meta must provide interoperability support on WhatsApp and Messenger.

Interoperability is a system that allows third-party applications to operate. When this system is implemented, WhatsApp and Messenger will be connected to other messaging applications such as Telegram, Line, and many more.

Meta reveals that they have been building an interoperability system for two years. Once the feature is launched, this third-party chat will focus on sending messages, images, voice messages, videos, and attachments.

Meta says third-party providers will have to sign an agreement to interoperate with Messenger and WhatsApp before the company will work with them to implement it. The company asks that other providers use WhatsApp’s Signal protocol for encryption but says it will accept others if it finds they meet the same security standards.

The company promises that E2EE chats will be secure in transit, whether the other provider uses Signal or not. However, Meta won’t guarantee that the apps on the receiving end of WhatsApp and Messenger users’ chats won’t do anything unsavory.