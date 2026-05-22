Meta Forum app brings standalone space to Facebook Groups

Meta has quietly introduced a new standalone application called Forum, offering an alternative, Reddit-style way to access and interact with Facebook Groups.

Launched without an official announcement, the app appears to be in a testing phase to gauge user interest before a potential broader rollout. Social media consultant Matt Navarra first spotted the unannounced application, sharing his discovery on Threads by stating, “Facebook secretly launched a NEW app! Introducing Forum! A standalone app for @facebook Groups.”

According to its App Store description, Forum offers a dedicated space for in-depth discussions and community interaction. Users can sign in with their existing Facebook accounts, which automatically imports their profiles, activities, and current group memberships.

Furthermore, Forum also enables users to post anonymously with a nickname. The app is directly integrated with the main platform, so anything shared on the Forum is also visible in the corresponding Facebook groups.

The application shifts the user feed away from trending algorithms, building its feed entirely around active group conversations so users can easily jump back into discussions. It also introduces an “Ask” feature that pulls responses from across groups, providing users with immediate advice and recommendations from real people with relevant experience.

For community managers, Forum equips group admins with their existing Facebook tools alongside a new admin AI assistant to help moderate content, manage groups, and sustain community health.

Because Meta has not officially announced the testing phase, it’s uncertain when or if Forum will be launched worldwide.