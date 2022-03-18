Meta launches initiatives for woman safety in Pakistan

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, Meta has launched two new initiatives to help women navigate safely through cyberspace.

The two new initiatives include an Online Safety Guide and StopNCII (non-consensual intimate images).

The safety advisory for safe navigation of cyberspace has been issued in Urdu and English languages. The purpose of the advisory is to encourage responsible online behaviour and boost digital literacy among the users, which would help in creating a safe online space for women.

According to details, Meta has said that the safety guide is an effort by the company to equip and prepare women for the challenges of the modern digital world.

The other initiative StopNCII has developed with Meta’s collaboration with a global NGO —the UK Revenge Porn Helpline. The program’s focus is to stop the sharing of non-consensual intimate images (NCII), often referred to as Revenge Porn.

Vulnerable social media users including women can use Meta’s Safety Hub “[email protected]”, now available in the Urdu language too, to access the necessary information and safety tools for a safe online experience.

StopNCII.org helps victims through regional partners, using the latest innovative technology to block compromising photos and videos proactively from spreading online.

StopNCII has been localised by Meta into an Urdu portal which can be used by users for their safety and to initiate a case. Once a case is initiated, Meta will block the spread of compromising images and videos before they can spread online.

