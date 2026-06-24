Meta launches new smart glasses collection designed with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is bringing her signature style to wearable technology through a new collaboration with Meta!

The reality star and entrepreneur unveiled an exclusive collection of AI-powered smart glasses designed to blend fashion with everyday functionality.

On Tuesday, Jenner joined Mark Zuckerberg and members of the fashion industry in New York City to celebrate the launch of the latest Meta Glasses collection, which includes a special cat-eye design created in partnership with the beauty mogul.

Available in three colorways – black with black lenses, dark tortoise with chocolate lenses, and black with transition gray lenses – the glasses feature Meta AI technology and personalized voice interactions recorded by Jenner herself.

“I recorded all these little lines,” Jenner told ELLE. “You put them on in the morning and it says, ‘Rise and shine.’ It just felt like something I’d actually reach for every single day.”

According to Jenner, the collaboration went far beyond a traditional celebrity endorsement. The 28-year-old said she played an active role in shaping every aspect of the product, from the frame design and color palette to the packaging and audio experience.

“Glasses have always been my thing. They’re the first thing I notice on someone,” Jenner said. “When Meta came to me and said I could actually design a pair, not just show up for a campaign, I was like, ‘Wait, this is different.’”