Meta Pocket App Lets Users Create AI Mini Games

Meta is experimenting with a new social media app called “Pocket,” which allows developers and creative users to “create, share, and discover” vibe-coded mini-games.

The app appears on the Google Play Store but lacks a public download option, indicating it remains in closed testing.

The Play Store describes Pocket as a platform for making and sharing “gizmos,” which Meta defines as “small interactive thing(s)” that users can “tap and play with.” These gizmos are essentially mini-games controlled by touch and tilt gestures.

Meta positions Pocket as a TikTok- or Instagram-style app for mini-games, allowing users to browse a feed of gizmos created by people worldwide and interact through likes and comments.

The app can also access a phone’s camera and photo gallery with user permission, letting audiences save gizmos to playlists like audio tracks and share them with others.

Users will not need coding skills to create a gizmo. Meta notes that nearly anyone can build one simply by describing it in a text editor using natural-language prompts.

Creators can adjust the prompt repeatedly until satisfied with the result. Once finalized, they can publish the gizmo for other Pocket users to explore.

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Business Insider reported that Pocket is built on an app called “Gizmo,” developed by Atma Sciences, an AI startup founded by former Snapchat developers.

Meta acquired the app and obtained a non-exclusive license to Atma’s technology after purchasing the startup earlier this year.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi suggests Meta will likely highlight Pocket within its broader app ecosystem, which includes major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The company also maintains a standalone AI video creation app named Vibes, allowing users to generate fully AI-created videos to scroll through, like, comment on, and share.