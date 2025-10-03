Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses officially out now

Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, the company’s first smart glasses, feature an integrated display within the lenses, officially available to buy in select physical stores across the US.

Sharing on Instagram, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg officially announced the launch of Ray-Ban Display, saying, “Huge milestone for AI and wearables. Meta Ray-Ban Display available today.”

In a post on Threads, Meta’s CTO, Andrew Bosworth, announced that the Meta Ray-Ban Display is experiencing great success. He noted that every U.S. store that carried the glasses has already sold out, and demonstrations for the new smart glasses are nearly “fully booked” through November. This is an impressive milestone for a brand-new product category.

Furthermore, Bosworth also noted that “restocks are coming soon.” Customers can already join a waitlist or place backorders, and Meta is working to double the number of stores carrying the Ray-Ban Display glasses.

With Meta’s newly unveiled glasses launched at Connect 2025 two weeks ago, Users can now access them from select Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and Ray-Ban stores, and the Meta Lab.

However, with a price tag of $800, the newly launched glasses come with the new Meta Neural Band, designed to seamlessly integrate AI into daily life and offer a reflective user experience.

The high-end Ray-Ban Display represents a significant advancement in wearable technology. This model stands out with its integrated microLED display, which delivers information directly to the wearer’s field of view.

Moreover, with Neural Band, users can get access to AI tools hands-free, navigate apps, and get real-time contextual updates without checking their phones.

To offer the specs, the company from Menlo Park has partnered with a number of merchants, including Sunglass Hut, Best Buy, and Ray-Ban.

Additionally, Customers can test out features like AI-powered navigation, intelligent notifications, and rapid translation by scheduling a demo session before purchasing in many stores.

The release accompanies Meta’s expansion of Meta Labs pop-up shops, offering interactive experiences for customers to try the glasses directly.