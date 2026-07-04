Meta Replaces WhatsApp Business Message Fees With AI Tokens

Meta has announced a new pricing structure for its WhatsApp Business platform, moving away from per-message charges to a token-based system for companies using its business AI agents.

According to the company, the new pricing model will take effect from August 1, 2026. Under this system, businesses using Meta business agents will no longer pay a flat fee for each message sent.

Instead, charges will be based on the data and computing resources consumed by artificial intelligence while processing customer queries and requests.

Meta also announced that starting October 1, 2026, fees will be reinstated on certain categories of business messages.

These charges had been temporarily waived nearly two years ago.

The shift means that businesses relying heavily on AI-powered customer interactions may see costs vary depending on the complexity of queries handled, rather than paying a uniform rate per message as before.