Meta tests new Series feature for Instagram and Facebook Reels

Meta has begun testing a new Series feature for Reels on Instagram and Facebook, making it easier for creators to organize short videos into connected episodes. According to the company, this feature is currently available only to a select group of creators who already share serialized content.

With the Series feature, creators can group both new and old Reels into a linked sequence, turning individual videos into parts of a larger story. These collections will be displayed in a dedicated section on the creator’s profile, making it simple for viewers to enjoy content in an organized way and pick up right where they left off.

When viewers see a Reel in their feed or on the Reels tab, they will have the option to explore the entire series. They can also save their favorite series for later or follow ongoing episodes more conveniently.

Meta highlighted its goal to foster more meaningful, long-term engagement rather than just quick scrolling. By grouping videos into themes such as tutorials, challenges, or multi-day projects, creators can keep their audiences hooked and encourage them to return for more.

This new organizational tool is similar to TikTok’s earlier move toward structured series content. While details about monetization are still being worked out, Meta stated it is exploring ways to generate revenue from the feature, which could eventually resemble the paid Series option TikTok launched in 2023.