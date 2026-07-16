Meta tests new WhatsApp cloud backup to replace Apple iCloud

Meta plans to prepare a new backup option for WhatsApp users on iPhones as an alternative to Apple’s iCloud service. These findings appeared in the latest TestFlight build of WhatsApp, where signs of the feature surfaced.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing its own cloud backup service for iPhone users, which would give people another way to store their chat histories beyond iCloud.

Although the feature isn’t available to TestFlight users yet, WABetaInfo accessed an early version of the interface. This version lets users choose between iCloud and WhatsApp’s own cloud for backups. The new service is expected to provide 2GB of free storage, with paid plans potentially increasing up to 1TB.

The report highlights a key difference in security. While iCloud users can choose to enable end-to-end encryption for their WhatsApp backups, encryption will be the default setting for WhatsApp’s own backup system.

According to WABetaInfo, end-to-end encryption for WhatsApp backups on iCloud is optional for users and must be enabled by them. On WhatsApp servers, backups will always be encrypted, with no option to turn off this protection.

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Backups on WhatsApp’s servers will be end-to-end encrypted by default, and users cannot turn off this feature unless they switch back to iCloud. WhatsApp recommends using a passkey as the primary method to secure these backups.

A passkey is a credential stored in the device’s password manager, intended to replace conventional passwords. If users prefer not to use a passkey, WhatsApp still supports encrypting backups with either a standard password or a 64-digit encryption key.

With these encryption measures, only the user will have access to their encrypted backups. Neither WhatsApp nor Meta will be able to read the contents.

There is no confirmed release date for the new backup feature yet. However, the report indicates that WhatsApp is developing a similar backup solution for Android users, comparable to Google Drive backups.

As development advances on both iOS and Android, an official announcement may be made soon.