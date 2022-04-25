Meta to open its first retail store in California next month

Meta has announced to launch its first-ever hardware retail store in California in the coming month, The Verge reported.

The store will reportedly open on May 9.

Visitors will be able to try out and test Meta’s hardware products, Meta’s videophone and Quest virtual reality headsets. The store will also display the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses that debuted last year.

A demo area for Portal where users can test the video calling feature will also be included in the store. The store will also have spaces to test several Quest 2 demos, such as Beat Saber, GOLF+, Real VR Fishing and Supernatural.

Meta has also announced to add a ‘Shop’ button to its website, making it easier for the users to find all products in a single place.

The opening of the store is a step by Meta to boost its hardware sales, following Google’s model. Google had opened its first retail establishment last year after several more limited pop-up stores.

Meta had already partnered with Best Buy to boost the sales of its VR headsets. However, the store will be a small one with 1,550-square-foot.

