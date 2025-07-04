Meta update: Copyright check tool added to Facebook reels composer

A new Meta update has added a copyright check feature directly into the Reels composer on Facebook, helping creators avoid copyright issues before publishing.

The Meta update aims to help users avoid restrictions, lost ad revenue, and reduced visibility caused by copyright violations.

This new feature, now part of the Facebook Reels composer, scans your video content for copyrighted material.

If anything is flagged, the video will be paused for up to an hour before it goes live, giving you a chance to fix the problem.

The goal of this Meta update is to prevent creators from facing penalties after posting, such as demonetisation, limited reach, or having their audio removed.

While the copyright check tool already exists in Meta’s Business Suite, this update makes it directly accessible during the Reels creation process.

It adds an extra layer of protection for creators who rely on their content for earnings and engagement.

The Meta update also gives creators the choice to switch the feature on or off.

However, even if the check is turned off, Meta will still scan the video after it’s published, which could lead to issues if any copyrighted content is found.

So, using the tool ahead of time is a smart move for most creators.

As part of this wider Meta update, the company is now rolling the feature out to more users, aiming to make content creation smoother and safer on its platforms.

With this step, Meta continues to support creators in avoiding copyright problems and protecting their online work.

Earlier, Meta (META.O) CEO Mark Zuckerberg reorganized the company’s artificial intelligence efforts under a new division called Meta Superintelligence Labs.

The division will be headed by Alexandr Wang, former CEO of data labeling startup Scale AI. He will be the chief AI officer of the new initiative at the social media giant, the source said.

The high-stakes push follows senior staff departures and a poor reception for Meta’s latest open-source Llama 4 model, challenges that have allowed rivals including Google, OpenAI and China’s DeepSeek to seize momentum in the AI race.

Zuckerberg hopes the new lab will fast-track work on artificial general intelligence – machines that can outthink humans – and help create new cash flows from the Meta AI app, image-to-video ad tools and smart glasses.