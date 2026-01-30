Metal Gear Solid breaks long hiatus with unexpected 2026 release

For years now, fans of Metal Gear Solid have been living on memories. Since Hideo Kojima’s exit from Konami, the legendary stealth franchise has remained largely silent. Now, unexpectedly, franchise is finally stepping back into the spotlight in 2026, not through its own standalone title, but via a surprise crossover with Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft has officially teased the collaboration as part of the first season of Rainbow Six Siege’s upcoming roadmap. The teaser, shared through the game’s official social media channels, makes it clear that Solid Snake is not just appearing as a cosmetic or skin. He is being introduced as a full operator, similar to how Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher was added to the game earlier.

❗ 👀Watch the Year 11 Roadmap Reveal

📌February 15, 2026

⌚8AM PT | 11AM ET | 4PM GMT | 5PM CET

📺Live on https://t.co/q7A3z2vvlE pic.twitter.com/EqWdF5UAkr — Rainbow Six Siege X (@Rainbow6Game) January 29, 2026

This detail alone has significantly raised excitement levels. A simple outfit would have been easy to ignore. A playable Snake is something else entirely.

While Ubisoft has not yet revealed Snake’s full abilities, more details are expected during the Roadmap livestream scheduled for February 15. Until then, fans are left guessing how one of gaming’s most famous stealth characters will translate into Siege’s tactical FPS environment.

The crossover is surprising for several reasons. Unlike Splinter Cell, Metal Gear Solid is not owned by Ubisoft. Previous collaborations, including anime-style skins and past crossovers, never went this far. Bringing Snake in as a full operator suggests a much deeper level of planning.

Online discussions have already started. Many players believe Snake could feature close-quarters combat mechanics, stealth-based movement, or camouflage-style gadgets. Some speculate he may offer attackers a new way to play quietly and aggressively at the same time, omething Siege rarely explores.

Pairing Snake with Zero in promotional material feels deliberate. Both characters come from iconic stealth franchises, and their shared history makes the reveal feel earned rather than random. For longtime fans, it is a rare moment of nostalgia meeting modern competitive gaming.

While Rainbow Six Siege continues to struggle with balance issues and player fatigue, this crossover stands out as one of its most exciting updates in years. More importantly, it marks something fans have been waiting a long time to see.

Metal Gear Solid is no longer dormant.

Even if this isn’t a traditional comeback, 2026 now officially has Solid Snake back in action and for many fans, that alone is enough to matter.