Metro bus service suspend amid PTI public rally

Metro bus service operations have been suspended between Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to scheduled public rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Sunday, citing service administration.

The service will remain suspended from Sadar Station to Pak Secretariat on the directions of the Islamabad administration, the Metro Bus service said.

The PTI aims to demonstrate its political strength through the rally in Islamabad today. The party’s leadership has already visited the venue, and preparations are complete.

The district administration had granted conditional approval for the rally, stipulating that it would run from 4 pm to 7 pm, with no disruption to business or public movement.

Earlier, police recovered a suspicious bag containing explosives like a hand rocket launcher, a detonator, a hand grenade, and wires from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) jalsa venue in the Sangjani area of Islamabad.

The bomb disposal squad was immediately called to secure the area and recheck the venue for any additional threats while no injuries were reported.

Entry, exit points blocked in Islamabad

All entry and exit points to the Red Zone in Islamabad have been sealed off using containers. Only authorized individuals will be allowed entry through the Margalla Road.

Containers have been placed at the Sangjani area, blocking the GT Road in both directions. The motorway’s entry point to Islamabad at the 26th toll plaza has also been closed.

Furthermore, containers have been placed at the Khanh Pul area on the expressway, causing heavy traffic jams on the Islamabad-Rawat stretch. The expressway from Rawat to Islamabad has been completely closed.

The Murree Road has been blocked using containers at the Faizabad area. The route from Rawat T-Chowk to Rawalpindi has also been blocked with containers, and the Faizabad interchange has been completely sealed off.