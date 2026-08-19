OSLO-In honor of Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s 53rd birthday on August 19, 2026, the Royal House of Norway has released a beautiful official family portrait that includes the Crown Princess with her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, and their children Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

The photograph is the first official of the core royal family since the Crown Princess marked 53 while navigating her public duties and managing health-related issues; she recently appeared publicly for her birthday-while taking in one of her few cultural engagements-with her personal guard at a special celebration in honor of her birthday; she received no flowers.

Summary of Key Information in the Official Photograph:

An Official Family Photograph: Included are The Crown Prince, the Crown Princess, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, and Prince Sverre Magnus.

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Missing is Marius Borg Hiby: Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s first son from a marriage outside of royal society-who is not officially a member of the Royal House of Norway-will not be included in an official portrait with The Royal House in the manner.

Emphasis on Recovering Health: To celebrate the occasion, the royal family issued a portrait now as the Crown Princess continues to focus on managing the health consequences of chronic pulmonary condition since the Royal House has disclosed the condition publicly.

The Royal Family Stays Together Amid the Challenge: The occasion of the Crown Princess’s 53rd year is a significant milestone in which the Royal House has established a precedent for adjusting public commitments with an eye to health-centered recovery protocol.

The Crown Princess remains an active participant in the nation’s life, continuing support for many national initiatives. Her recent celebration also serves to show that she can still lead and that together the family will not abandon the crown as the issues concerning her illness unfold.