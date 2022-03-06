17 killed after football match descends into bloodbath

Mexico: A football game in Mexico descended in a bloodbath as 17 fans were killed and at least 22 injured in a fight between rival team fans.

According to details, 2 out of the 22 injured are in critical condition. Reportedly, up to 17 people have died attending the game between host Queretaro and Atlas (the defending champion).

The fight began in the 62nd minute of the game when fans were seen tearing jerseys of rival team supporters, after which the play was suspended.

Security guards of the ground opened up the gates to the field so that women and children could escape the stands.

Atlas players immediately fled to the locker rooms of the stadium and most of Queretaro’s players did the same. But, some players stayed near the bench and tried to calm the situation down.

Heartwrenching videos shared over social media show injured fans lying unconscious outside the stadium as others keep kicking and punching them.

The fight that began in the stands, shifted to the ground after a while, where fans kept punching and kicking opponent fans, some armed with chairs and metal bars.

Queretaro state civil protection agency has said that ‘So far there is no report of deaths; 22 people injured, nine of them taken to the General Hospital and of these, two are critical.’

‘The rest are stable. It should be mentioned that all of those injured are male and at this moment.’

League officials have condemned the violence in a tweet and have said to punish the people responsible for the lack of security in the stadium.

