Mexico beat S Korea to qualify for World Cup last 32

Mexico became the first team to reach the knockout round of the World Cup on Thursday after a 1-0 victory over South Korea while Canada edged closer to the last 32 after thrashing Qatar.

A howler from South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu gifted a goal to Mexico’s Luis Romo and proved decisive as ‘El Tri’ hung on to win a tense battle in Guadalajara.

The victory means Mexico are guaranteed to finish in top spot in Group A with a game to spare following South Africa’s 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic earlier Thursday.

Finishing top keeps Mexico at home in the last 32 with a game against a third-placed team in Mexico City.

South Korea are second on three points, with the Czech Republic and South Africa also still alive on one.

In other games on Thursday, Canada moved to the brink of the last 32 after overwhelming nine-man Qatar 6-0 to secure their first ever World Cup victory in Group B.

Switzerland, also in Group B, reignited their campaign with a resounding defeat of Bosnia-Herzegovina in Los Angeles.

Injury horror

Tournament co-hosts Canada had lost all six of their previous matches at the World Cup, at the 1986 and 2022 finals, but brought that run of losses to a halt in spectacular fashion at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium.

With Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — wearing a replica Canada shirt — among a fired-up crowd, Jesse Marsch’s side ran riot to secure a win that leaves them needing only a point against Switzerland to finish top of Group B.

A hat-trick from Juventus striker Jonathan David, one goal apiece from Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba, and a Mohammad Manai own goal sealed Canada’s win.

The victory was marred though by a serious left leg injury to midfielder Ismael Kone, who was stretchered off after being clumsily upended by Qatar’s Assim Madibo in the 51st minute.

Madibo was initially shown a yellow card for the challenge which was subsequently upgraded to red. The stricken Kone was given oxygen as he was carried off the field, waving to fans.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch revealed afterwards Kone was being treated in hospital for a suspected broken leg, adding that his staff had understood the severity of the injury immediately.

“It was right in front of us, and everyone could hear the bone snap,” Marsch said. “I haven’t spoken to Ismael yet, but he’s at the hospital. He will prepare for a surgery.

“Everybody’s a little shaken by the whole experience because of the nature of the injury, and also because Ismael is a big part of the heart of our team. It will be a big loss for us.”

Switzerland on track

Earlier, Switzerland got their campaign back on track with a 4-1 drubbing of Bosnia-Herzegovina at the SoFi Stadium.

Johan Manzambi scored twice while Ruben Vargas and Granit Xhaka were on target in a late flurry of goals for the Swiss, who are dreaming of advancing beyond the last 16 for the first time at this World Cup.

Bosnia, who upset Italy in a playoff to reach this year’s tournament, are nearing an early exit after a loss that leaves them with one point from two games.

In other games on Thursday, South Africa resurrected their slender qualification hopes with a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Atlanta.

Teboho Mokoena’s penalty earned a point for South Africa after Michal Sadilek opened the scoring for the Czechs.

But Mokoena’s late spot-kick kept both teams in the hunt for the last 32, although they will almost certainly have to win their final Group A fixture to advance.