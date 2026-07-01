Mexico see off Ecuador to break 40-year World Cup curse

Mexico turned on the style at their iconic Azteca Stadium on Tuesday, brushing Ecuador aside 2-0 to break a 40-year World Cup knockout curse.

The round-of-32 match was delayed for an hour due to stormy weather and when it started the co-hosts flew out of the blocks, mounting wave after wave of attacks.

In a supercharged atmosphere, Julian Quinones gave Mexico a deserved lead midway through the first half with a thunderous strike and then turned provider for Raul Jimenez.

Ecuador desperately needed to wrest back the momentum after the break but struggled to shift through the gears, with the home side remaining largely in control.

Mexico had not won a World Cup knockout game since 1986, when they last hosted the tournament.

Head coach Javier Aguirre, taking charge of the team at a World Cup for the third time over three spells, said he needed a Scotch to celebrate ending decades of heartache.

“I am one of those that I was never able to play the fifth match,” he said. “It happened to me in South Korea and it happened to me in South Africa (when he was previously in charge).

“So you have a good group stage and then you get stuck and you cannot move forward… but today there was a huge communion with the people.”

As celebrations erupted across the country the 67-year-old said the Mexican team was a “true family”.

“I can tell you that this team deserves what is happening,” he said. “This big connection with the fans and playing the World Cup.

“Today we stand within the top-16 rank and we have been together for a long time and we still like each other. We are very happy. We are highly focused and we are a true family.”

– Azteca factor –

Tuesday’s win means Mexico are now unbeaten in 10 World Cup games at the Azteca and will fancy their chances against England or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the round of 16.

Mexico were one of only three teams in the group phase to win all three of their matches, alongside France and Argentina, and did not concede a single goal.

Gilberto Mora, 17, was named in the starting line-up for Mexico, becoming the second-youngest player to start a knockout match at the World Cup finals behind Pele in 1958.

The home team started on the front foot, with Jimenez wasting a glorious headed chance in the seventh minute and Mora flashing just wide.

At the other end, John Yeboah muscled his way into the penalty area in a rare foray forward for Ecuador, clipping the outside of a post.

Mexico took the lead in the 22nd minute when Saudi-based Quinones received the ball from Roberto Alvarado and tore down the left before driving into the box and unleashing an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Hernan Galindez, raising the roof.

The first hydration break failed to change the script and Mexico doubled their lead after half an hour when Quinones fed Fulham striker Jimenez, who fired into the top corner.

Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece made a number of changes after the break in an effort to find a way back into the match.

But Mexico remained the more threatening team, with Cesar Montes twice going close.

Piero Hincapie was sent off in stoppage time after covering his mouth during a confrontation with an opposition player to cap a miserable night for Ecuador.

Mexico will hope the Azteca, which hosted the World Cup final in 1970 and 1986, works its magic again in the last 16 on Sunday.

From the quarter-finals onwards, all the matches at the World Cup will be taking place in the United States.