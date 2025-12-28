Mezzanine roof collapses near Saddar mobile market; many vehicles, bikes damaged

KARACHI: The mezzanine floor roof of a building in the Saddar neighborhood of Karachi collapsed on Sunday night, injuring several individuals and damaging motorcycles and vehicles parked beneath it, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the building is located near the Saddar mobile market. The exact cause of the collapse has not yet been determined.

Following the incident, rescue teams and police arrived at the location. A few people sustained injuries in the collapse and were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Teams from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) are expected to arrive shortly to inspect the building’s structural integrity.

