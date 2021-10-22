MGI summit: PM to leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Oct 23-25 to attend the launching ceremony of the “Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit”, being held in Riyadh.

He will be undertaking the visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of his cabinet.

At the MGI summit, PM Imran Khan will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement. He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges.

The MGI summit is being held at the initiative of the crown prince. The event is the first of its kind in the Middle East region. It may be recalled “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed these two initiatives and offered to share experiences and lessons from Pakistan’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” and Prime Minister’s “10 billion Tree Tsunami.”

“The Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations; creating more opportunities for Pakistani workforce; and welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom, the statement read.

“The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.”

During the visit, he will also participate in an event on promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!