MGK addresses confusion over daughter Casie, ex girlfriend

Machine Gun Kelly clarified to the paparazzi about the confusion between his daughter, Casie Baker and his ex-girlfriend Megan Fox.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week. Video shared by Paris Videostars captured the singer telling photographers, “That’s my daughter, not Megan,” after they shouted Fox’s name as the pair arrived.

MGK, 35, was sporting a tank top with “hardcore” across the chest, a green jacket, jeans, and black sunglasses, while his daughter, Casie, was dressed in a heather grey minidress, sparkly mini purse, sunglasses, and pointed-toe heels. The duo posed for photos before heading inside.

The rapper later posted an Instagram carousel from their trip, captioning it, “got mogged by my own flesh and blood.”

The outing comes shortly after Fox, 39, returned to Instagram with a set of provocative photos, captioned, “Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed,” wearing a black corset and matching thong with Demi Weed platform heels. MGK commented beneath the post, “Stoked I have your phone number.”

MGK and Fox first met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and were engaged in 2022 before calling it off in March 2024, shortly after Fox was pregnant with their first child, daughter Saga Blade.

Despite their split, the pair have been seen together in recent months, including outings with their child and family trips, sparking speculation about a possible reconciliation.