MGK reveals how emotions help influence fans, artistry

The widely known American artist Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is revealing regarding his continual emotional struggle and how accepting openness has influenced both his artistry and bonding with supporters.

The 35-year-old musician remarked on viewing himself as “a beacon or representative of the broken” during a function at the Grammy Museum on October 1 in Los Angeles.

MGK, famously known for his openness related to his mental condition struggle and suicidal ideation, stated that his supporters are genuinely impressed by his honesty.

“I feel broken, and I’ve been doing the work to put those pieces back together,” he confessed. “But sometimes I get scared—like, how can I write about being broken if I’m always fixed?”

According to People, the Lost Americana artist used a red notebook donated by a fan to document his emotions throughout recovery, which influenced his new writing.

He also revealed that he utilizes writing to “manifest” goals, including burning notes during new moons for symbolic purposes.

MGK attributed his success in music to his genuineness and desire to be vulnerable.

“The human behind the music has to show the human side,” MGK added. “Maybe this time, they’ll get to know the man—or the broken boy—behind MGK.”

