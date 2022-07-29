MGM loses Tomb Raider rights, Alicia Vikander out as Lara Croft

Hollywood and Academy Award-winning actor Alicia Vikander will not play the leading role of Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider franchise as production Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) lost the rights to the action movie franchise.

A report by The Wrap stated the franchise went up for sale after the production company did not give the go-ahead for the 2018 film’s sequel in time.

Many studios are now bidding to buy the rights to Tomb Raider rights.

It is pertinent to mention that the film collected $275 million at the box office. The film received mixed to negative reviews as well.

The production had started considering work on a possible sequel which was to be written and directed by Misha Green. The production could not go ahead.

Before Alicia Vikander played Lara Croft, the main character was portrayed by celebrated actor Angelina Jolie. The latter appeared in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

However, there is good news for the fans of Tomb Raider games. Crystal Dynamics was acquired by Embracer Group and the duo are developing a new project is under development on Unreal Engine 5.

Comments