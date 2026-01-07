The Odyssey through Mia Goth’s eyes: Why the film left her inspired

Mia Goth is calling Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey one of the greatest experiences of her career. The actress, who plays Melantho in the highly anticipated 2026 epic, says the project changed her as an actor.

Long before the year began, The Odyssey had already become one of the most talked-about films. The first trailer dropped on December 22 and quickly racked up millions of views.

Fans were eager to see Matt Damon as Odysseus and the star-studded cast, which includes Mia Goth, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong’o.

At the Palm Springs International Film Awards, Mia Goth spoke with THR about her experience on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey while collecting a trophy for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. She didn’t reveal plot details, but she was eager to explain why Nolan’s film left such an impression.

For Mia Goth, the opportunity to work with Nolan was profound. She admired his trust in actors and the way he runs a set. The focus, the professionalism, and the intensity of every scene left her inspired. That, she says, is why she thinks so highly of The Odyssey.

The cast, according to Mia Goth, was exceptional. Everyone was dedicated. No distractions, no chaos. Just commitment to making the film as strong as possible. She found the collaboration energizing and humbling at the same time.

Outside The Odyssey, Mia Goth has a busy schedule. She is handling awards season for Frankenstein and preparing for a summer release of The Odyssey.

In 2027, she will appear in Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter alongside Ryan Gosling and Amy Adams. She kept details about that project under wraps but praised Levy’s energy and creativity.

Shot using IMAX film technology, The Odyssey will hit theaters on July 17, 2026. Fans can finally see what Mia Goth and the rest of the cast have been raving about.