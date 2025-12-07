Mia Goth shares update on delayed Marvel Blade reboot

British actress and model Mia Goth provided details on the coming Marvel’s Blade revival, which has been postponed repeatedly.

The film “unravelled from there,” despite the fact that she started early preparation work after being cast, including travelling to Atlanta for a chemistry test with actor Mahershala Ali and wardrobe and wig fittings.

“I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Mia Goth stated, adding, “I think that they want to make it, and it’s such an important film for them that they’re taking their time with it.”

The Frankenstein star stated that she is unaware of the project’s current status in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I really don’t have any information. I don’t know why it’s taken the time that it has, but we will see,” Mia Goth further added. “I was very excited in the direction it was going. It was very cool.”

Rumor had it that the model, who joined the project in 2023, would play Lilith, a significant supernatural antagonist in the comics.

Speaking of Ali, 51, she said, “Mahershala had such an interesting take on it, and he was great.”

However, “then it just unraveled from there, unfortunately,” Goth mourned.

For those who are unfamiliar, the picture has been through years of turbulence, including many director departures, script overhauls, pandemic delays, and strikes.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige has stated that Blade is still in development, with Ali attached. However, they are now focusing on a modern-day setting after exploring other possibilities, including period pieces.

Notably, because of persistent problems, the film was taken off Marvel’s 2025 release schedule.