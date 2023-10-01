Mianwali: Two terrorists killed, cop martyred in attack on police

MIANWALI: A police cop was martyred after a group of terrorists attacked a Punjab Highway Patrolling Post in Mianwali, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a Punjab Police spokesman, more than 10 terrorists attacked Eisa Khel Kundal patrolling the post in the early hours.

An exchange of fire took place between the suspects and PHP officials who foiled an attempt of the suspects to enter the building.

The firing left two terrorists dead and PHP head constable Haroon Khan martyred. IG Punjab Police Usman Anwar said the police were on alert after an intelligence report about the attack.

He said two terrorists have been shot dead and identification of the dead is underway.

On Friday, the country was rocked by two suicide blasts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Hangu District and Balochistan’s Mustang, which caused several casualties and left many others injured.

At least 55 people including a cop died and 100 others sustained injuries when a suicide bomber targeted an Eid-Milad-un Nabi (PBUH) procession in the remote district of Mastung, Balochistan.

Meanwhile, another suicide blast ripped through a mosque in KP’s Hangu, leaving five dead — including a policeman — and 12 injured.