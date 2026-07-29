 Michael B. Jordan gives seal of approval to new 'Black Panther 3'

Michael B. Jordan expressed his real sentiments about David Jonsson as he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new Black Panther in the third installment have been revealed.

On July 27, during the Los Angeles world premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jordan broke his silence on the film’s latest casting. He continued with his statement, “Oh, I love it. It’s amazing! I can’t wait, can’t wait!” Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther (2018) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), said. This development followed Marvel’s Comic-Con 2026 announcement that Jordan has been cast as the adult T’Challa Jr., the son of T’Challa, who was portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. However, Marvel has not yet confirmed whether Jordan, who recently starred in Sinners, will return in the third film.

Read More: Marvel confirms new Black Panther for 2028 movie.

He remembered Boseman with a moving social media tribute after the actor passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

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At that time, Jordan noted, “One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. I wish we had more time”.