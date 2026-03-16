Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio exchange heartfelt Oscars moment

Michael B. Jordan has been in the news following his major achievement at the 2026 Oscars. In the Best Actor category, the 39-year-old was up against stiff competition, including Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme and Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another. With Jordan winning his first Oscar for his performance in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, the competitive race has officially concluded.

A video making the rounds on the internet shows Michael and Leonardo sharing a touching, emotional moment. Fans believe the Creed actor was sharing tears of joy with the Shutter Island star in the clip. Despite falling short of the award, DiCaprio proved himself to be a gracious and humble person, demonstrating true sportsmanship and respect for his fellow nominee’s talent.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan embrace after the #Oscars Credit to @InStyle for the 🎥 pic.twitter.com/0AUIqPCcFf — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 16, 2026

The 51-year-old actor’s kindness has impressed fans. One commenter noted, “Damn, this is cool considering Leo was nominated too, and he still has the class to show Michael that respect and admiration. Two powerhouse actors right there.” Another fan wrote, “That was quite a hug and conversation. I’m a big fan of Leo’s work, and seeing him show love to Michael is cool. Talented men.”

In Sinners, Michael B. Jordan portrayed twin brothers Smoke and Stack.

Earlier this month, Jordan took home entertainer of the year at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, winning for his dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the blues‑soaked vampire tale “Sinners”. Hosted by comedian Deon Cole, the ceremony celebrated some of the biggest names in Black entertainment.

Jordan thanked his father — absent from the event — for grounding him in Black history and giving him the confidence to know exactly who he is.

The Oscar nominee also won best actor in a motion picture, dedicating the honor to his late “Black Panther” co‑star Chadwick Boseman. Before that, “Sinners” secured best motion picture, cementing a major night for the film, which was directed by Ryan Coogler.

Michael Jordan is an American actor, producer, and director that found his big break in Hollywood after playing a troubled youth named Wallace, in the first season of the HBO crime drama series “The Wire.”