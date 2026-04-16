Michael B. Jordan teases 'The Thomas Crown Affair' at CinemaCon after Oscar win

Fresh off one of the biggest moments of his career, Michael B. Jordan is already looking ahead. Just weeks after taking home the Best Actor award at the 2026 Oscars, the star made his first public appearance at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, where he unveiled his next major project, The Thomas Crown Affair.

Taking the stage on April 15, Jordan introduced an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated film, offering audiences a glimpse into his bold reimagining of the classic story. The trailer hinted at a stylish, high-stakes narrative centered on a billionaire with a complicated mission, retrieving valuable artifacts that have been taken from their rightful creators. With sleek visuals and an international backdrop, the film promises a mix of intrigue, romance and unexpected twists.

The project marks another significant step in Jordan’s evolution in Hollywood. Not only does he star in the film, but he also directs it, continuing the momentum he built with his directorial debut, Creed III. That film was both a commercial and cultural success, establishing him as a filmmaker capable of balancing action with emotional depth.

The Thomas Crown Affair carries a legacy of its own. The original 1968 version starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, while a 1999 remake featured Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.

The film also boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Adria Arjona, Ruth Negga, Aubrey Plaza, Danai Gurira, Kenneth Branagh, Pilou Asbæk, Paapa Essiedu and Lily Gladstone, adding further depth to the ambitious production.

Jordan’s appearance at CinemaCon comes on the heels of his Oscar-winning performance in the 2025 vampire thriller Sinners, directed by longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler.

The Thomas Crown Affair is in theaters on March 7, 2027.