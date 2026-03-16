Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor for Sinners at 2026 Oscars

Michael B. Jordan delivered a powerful and heartfelt speech after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The actor, 39, took home the honor for his performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners. During his acceptance speech, Jordan began by thanking his family and the creative team behind the film, including director and longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler, who earlier in the evening won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Jordan also gave special recognition to his co-stars Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld for their work in the film. While speaking about Steinfeld, he noted that she was unable to attend the ceremony because she is preparing to welcome a baby.

He then took a moment to honor the Black actors and actresses who paved the way for his success.

Jordan then thanked the Black actors and actress who previously won lead-acting Oscars.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Fox, Forrest Whitaker, Will Smith,” Jordan said onstage. “And to be amongst those giants, amongst those great, greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys.”

Michael B. Jordan closed his speech by thanking fans and supporters who have followed his journey throughout his career.

Jordan’s win came in a competitive Best Actor race that included nominees such as Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon and Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme.