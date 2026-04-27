‘Michael’ becomes biggest biopic opening in box office history

The King of Pop is dominating the big screen as Michael has delivered a record-breaking opening weekend, earning an impressive $314 million worldwide.

The highly anticipated biopic – based on the life of Michael Jackson – pulled in whopping $97 million domestically and $217 million internationally following its April 24 release, according to industry reports.

The film has now set a new benchmark as the biggest opening ever for a biopic, surpassing the previous record held by Straight Outta Compton.

The film’s strong performance also makes it the second-biggest debut of 2026 so far, just behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, nephew of the late pop icon, in the lead role. Young Michael is portrayed by Juliano Krue Valdi, while Colman Domingo takes on the role of Joe Jackson, the strict patriarch who managed the Jackson

The supporting cast includes Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, alongside Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Mike Myers in key roles.

Developed with the support of Jackson’s family, the film explores the life and legacy of the global music icon – who died in 2009 at the age of 50.

To note, Bohemian Rhapsody – the Queen biopic – remains the highest-grossing music biopic of all time after taking $910m at the global box office, while Oppenheimer holds the record for overall biopic with $975m.