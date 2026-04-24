The musical biopic Michael made a strong international box office opening, earning $18.5 million on its first day across overseas markets.

The total includes $16.6 million from Wednesday screenings and $1.9 million from Tuesday previews, according to distributor figures. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film charts the early life and rise of Michael Jackson, with Jaafar Jackson portraying the singer.

The film is set to debut in North America and 82 international markets, with further openings scheduled across additional territories including China, India, Bolivia and Pakistan. Early performance figures indicate strong momentum in several key regions. France, the United Kingdom, and Ireland each generated $2.6 million on opening day.

Italy followed with $1.3 million, while Mexico and Spain both reported $1.1 million. Germany recorded $1 million, with Australia also reaching $1 million during its initial screenings. The film has achieved leading market positions in multiple territories, with industry estimates suggesting it is pacing ahead of previous music biopics such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Oppenheimer in several regions.

It is projected to reach between $65 million and $75 million domestically over its opening weekend, alongside $75 million to $80 million internationally. Despite mixed critical reception, the film’s early commercial performance remains strong. Reports indicate that the narrative focuses on Jackson’s career from his early years with the Jackson 5 through to the Bad tour in 1988.

Michael featured a cast including Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Joe and Katherine Jackson. The production budget is reported to exceed $170 million, making it one of the most expensive biopics produced to date.