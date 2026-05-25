'Michael' biopic tops global chart with $800M on global box office

The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, continues to top the charts at the global box office with $800 million mark worldwide. It has left behind The Devil Wears Prada 2, which had initially surpassed $600 million worldwide.

According to the latest box office figures, Michael has earned an impressive $788 million worldwide after another strong weekend in cinemas. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, has become one of the biggest films of 2026 and continues to show remarkable staying power weeks into its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has crossed the $600 million global milestone, cementing the sequel as one of the year’s breakout hits. The follow-up to the beloved 2006 fashion comedy reunited stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, with audiences turning out in huge numbers since its release earlier this month.

The sequel opened to massive numbers globally, debuting with more than $230 million worldwide and outperforming expectations for a comedy-drama follow-up arriving two decades after the original film. Industry analysts have credited strong word-of-mouth, nostalgia, and a largely female audience for powering the movie’s impressive run.

Michael has similarly exceeded projections, with the musical biopic proving especially successful internationally. The film has already overtaken several previous music biopics and is inching closer to becoming one of the highest-grossing films ever in the genre.

The success of both films has also provided a major boost for the overall 2026 box office, with studios benefiting from a mix of nostalgia-driven sequels and large-scale musical storytelling that has resonated with audiences worldwide.