Famous British stage actor Michael Byrne passed away at the age of 82.

According to The Guardian, Bryne passed away on June 20. He was well known for his roles in Indiana Jones, Lost Crusade, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Byrne built a career spanning more than five decades across theatre, film and television. He portrayed the ruthless Colonel Vogel in Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and the elderly Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010).

His film credits also included Braveheart (1995), where he played a soldier who attempts to rape the wife of Mel Gibson’s William Wallace, and Apt Pupil (1998), in which he appeared as a concentration camp survivor helping expose a Nazi war criminal.

Other notable appearances included The Good Father, Tomorrow Never Dies, The Saint, Gangs of New York, The Sum of All Fears and Quartet.

Born in Hampstead, north London, on November 7, 1943, Byrne performed with the National Theatre Company during the 1960s alongside Laurence Olivier, Maggie Smith, and Robert Stephens. He later appeared with Alan Bates in the original West End production of Butley, directed by Harold Pinter, before reprising the role in the 1974 film adaptation.

Television audiences also recognised Byrne for his role as Ted Page in ITV’s Coronation Street between 2008 and 2010.

He married the actress Carole Nimmons in 1965 and had two daughters, Tara and Bryony, and grandchildren Tom, Chloe and Jasmine.