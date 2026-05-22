Michael Carrick given permanent deal as Man Utd manager

Manchester United on Friday rewarded Michael Carrick with a permanent deal as head coach for guiding the club to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

“We are delighted to announce Michael Carrick will continue as our head coach, having signed a new contract,” United said in a statement on Friday.

Carrick, the 44-year-old former United player, took charge on an interim basis after Ruben Amorim was sacked in January and led United to Champions League qualification with an impressive run of form.

“From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride,” Carrick said.

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.”

United were in chaos when Amorim was sacked as the Portuguese coach’s tactical decisions had left the players disillusioned and his relationship with club officials in tatters.

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox said Carrick had impressed the club with his work on and off the pitch.

Wilcox said: “Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington (training ground) and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

Carrick, a former England midfielder, spent 12 years at Old Trafford as a player, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup.