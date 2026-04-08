Michael Jackson biopic delayed as Lionsgate reworks film for potential sequels

Liongate’s highly anticipated biopic of Michael Jackson has been delayed.

In the recent update, Liongate’s highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic Michael has been delayed due to being reshoot and edited. There is a vast possibility for leaving ample room for future sequels.

Originally scheduled for an April 2025 release, the film was delayed as the production team reworked the finale to comply with legal restrictions and estate oversight.

The original version of the movie explored Jackson’s infamous 1993 child abuse allegations, opening with the singer staring into a mirror as police lights flashed outside Neverland Ranch. Those scenes, along with the third act that focused on the scandal, were ultimately removed after attorneys for the Jackson estate discovered a clause in a settlement with accuser Jordan Chandler prohibiting any depiction of him. As a result, the film’s ending now highlights Jackson at the height of his career during the ‘Bad’ tour, emphasising his music and personal recovery from the 1984 Pepsi commercial accident.

The reshoots, conducted over 22 days in Los Angeles, added $10 million to $15 million to the $155 million budget. Estate representatives were heavily involved, while Jackson’s three children had no input. Jaafar Jackson, the singer’s nephew, portrays Michael, and Colman Domingo plays Joe Jackson, exploring their complex father son relationship. The revised film also incorporates personal moments, such as Jackson buying toys for children in hospital, while omitting Janet Jackson entirely.

Producers now envision ‘Michael’ as the first part of a multi film story. Roughly 30% of footage removed from the original cut could be repurposed for sequels, potentially exploring Jackson’s later albums including ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Invincible,’ his acquisition of Neverland Ranch, and his love of animals. Discussions around how to approach the singer’s later legal battles remain open.

Early tracking suggests the film could debut with over $55 million domestically, potentially surpassing 2018’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ opening. Should it meet expectations, the studios hope worldwide grosses could exceed $700 million, making sequels a lucrative possibility. The estate’s willingness to fund reshoots and their equity stake in the film signal strong support for continued storytelling.

With a reworked ending, a focus on music and recovery, and a wealth of untapped footage, ‘Michael’ sets the stage for Jackson to moonwalk back into theatres in multiple films, while carefully navigating the controversies that marked his later years.