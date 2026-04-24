The Michael Jackson biopic, “Michael,” has received mixed reviews from critics, with many praising Jaafar Jackson’s performance as his uncle but criticizing the film’s shallow portrayal of the King of Pop’s life.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 40% approval rating, with critics calling it a “cosplay tribute with no artistic point of view”.

Some critics have described the film as “frustratingly shallow” and “a sanitized version of Jackson’s life,” with some noting that it avoids exploring the darker aspects of his life. Jaafar Jackson’s performance, however, has been widely praised, with many critics calling it “electric” and “a revelation” .

The film’s release has sparked controversy, with some critics accusing it of “whitewashing” Jackson’s life and others praising it for its focus on his artistic achievements. Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, has distanced herself from the film, saying it contains “dishonest” elements.

Jaafar Jackson’s preparation for his role as Michael Jackson was a multi-year process. He started by watching tons of videos, analyzing his uncle’s movements, and studying his mannerisms. He also worked closely with choreographers Rich and Tone Talauega, who helped him master Michael’s iconic dance moves, including the moonwalk.

Jaafar spent hours rehearsing, often until his feet bled or went numb. He even slept and rehearsed in his uncle’s old bedroom at Hayvenhurst, the Jackson family compound in Encino, California, to get into character. He also had access to Michael’s personal writings, which helped him understand his uncle’s thoughts and emotions.

Director Antoine Fuqua was impressed with Jaafar’s dedication, saying he “killed it” during rehearsals. Producer Graham King praised Jaafar’s authenticity, stating he “organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael”.