Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' makes historic revenue

Michael’s biopic made a historic $ 1 billion in revenue. The milestone, in turn, made the film the first biopic ever to hit the coveted mark.

Michael’s performance outsized the behind-the-scenes controversies alongside critics’ mixed reviews. The audiences still flocked to the biopic, turning its domestic debut into a whopping $97 million and $217 million globally, beating the opening record set by Straight Outta Compton.

Michael overthrew Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing musical biopic. Adam Fogelson, who is chairman of Lionsgate Motion Pictures, raved about Michael’s stunning running streak.

He noted, “Audiences have embraced the film from the beginning, turning it into a unique cultural phenomenon in theatres around the world. Their passion speaks to the enduring appeal of one of the greatest recording artists of all time, and it underscores the continued strength and vitality of the theatrical moviegoing experience”.

Moreover, director Antonia Fuqua similarly said, “Reaching this extraordinary $1 billion milestone with ‘Michael’ is a deeply humbling moment that celebrates the tireless dedication of our incredible producers, cast, crew, and partners. This achievement belongs to everyone who came together with a shared vision to honour one of the greatest artists the world has ever known”.

Read More: Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’ soars with $1B on Box Office

He continued with his statement, “I am profoundly grateful to the audiences around the globe who embraced this film, showed up in theatres, and connected with this story across generations and cultures”.

“This historic milestone is a testament to the enduring power of cinema to bring us together, and it is a chapter in movie history I will never forget,” he concluded.

To look at the numbers closely, Lionsgate’s smashing hit earned $629.8 million in international markets and $371.8 million domestically; together, the total haul soared past $1 billion.