Michael Jackson comes to life as ‘Michael’ trailer ignites fan buzz

Lionsgate has dropped the full trailer for Michael, the highly anticipated Michael Jackson (MJ) biopic starring Jaafar Jackson in his debut role, giving fans their first real look at the story set to hit theaters this spring.

The trailer captures the rise of the King of Pop, showing his journey from a young prodigy to the global superstar the world knows today.

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, takes on the titular role. In the trailer, he’s seen singing, dancing, and commanding the stage with energy that pays homage to the King of pop music’s iconic performances.

It’s clear Jaafar Jackson has studied the moves, expressions, and presence that made his uncle a legend. For fans, it’s both familiar and fresh at the same time.

The film’s ensemble cast also includes Miles Teller as Michael Jackson’s long-time attorney and adviser John Branca, Colman Domingo as his father Joe Jackson, Nia Long as his mother Katherine Jackson, and Jessica Sula as his sister LaToya Jackson.

Other notable appearances include Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, and Juliano Valdi portraying Jackson 5-era Michael Jackson. It’s a lineup that promises to explore not just Michael Jackson the performer, but the people who shaped him.

Michael is set to hit theaters on April 24, after months of speculation and a few delays. The trailer focuses on Michael Jackson’s rise to superstardom, but it’s not clear if the film will delve into the controversies that surrounded him later in life.

Interestingly, the trailer drops just ahead of a UK documentary featuring previously unheard audio of MJ reflecting on his experiences with children — a reminder that his life, both on and off stage, continues to captivate audiences.

The synopsis frames the story as an intimate look at Michael Jackson beyond the music.