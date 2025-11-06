Michael Jackson movie's first teaser out now

A biopic film about Michael Jackson, best known as the King of Pop, is now available online following reports of production problems.

The movie on Michael Jackson was completed in May 2024, and the film was originally slated for release in April 2025, which was then delayed to October.

But reshoots were required in June, pushing it back to April 2026.

Additionally, it had been reportedly claimed that the film would be presented in two parts, but the newly released first trailer now indicates that it will be a single feature.

Director Antoine Fuqua, known for action and thriller films including Training Day, The Equalizer, and Olympus Has Fallen, is behind the picture. John Logan, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter known for Gladiator, The Aviator, and Hugo, wrote the script.

However, Jaafar Jackson, the singer’s real-life nephew, will play the lead role. Oscar contender Colman Domingo will play Joe Jackson, with Miles Teller, Nia Long, and Laura Harrier in other roles.”Michael’s life was complicated,” British producer Graham King explained about the project.

“As a filmmaker, I strive to humanize but not sanitize and deliver the most compelling, unbiased story I can capture in a single feature film, allowing the audience to determine how they feel after watching it.

Michael definitely remains an influential, culturally important artist whose life and work are worth examining.”In 2019, Dan Reed’s docuseries Leaving Neverland resurrected allegations of sexual assault against Michael Jackson, including interviews with two accusers who said he molested them as youngsters.

Reed read a draft of the Michael script and found it “startlingly disingenuous” since it discounted both accusations.“Jackson is only ever seen caring for children with childhood cancer, or dancing with a little girl in a wheelchair, or tucking up multiple little boys, mostly his nephews, at sleepovers,” he added.