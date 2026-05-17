Michael Jackson's image appears at Burj Khalifa in drone show

Thousands of drones produced an image of music artist Michael Jackson in front of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Regarding the matter, international media reports have revealed that the spectacular program, which shows a light display set to the tunes of Jackson’s most famous songs, went viral across social media platforms. The rare scenes, decorated with colorful lights and modern technology, stunned online viewers worldwide.

However, foreign media reports have since confirmed that the image is actually a highly realistic, computer-generated CGI and AI creation made by a Dubai-based visual effects artist, rather than a real-life event. The creator designed the viral tribute to pay heartfelt homage to the late iconic singer following the recent release of his biopic.

It should be remembered that Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009, due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, which resulted in cardiac arrest.

Earlier this year, Michael Jackson climbed the rating charts in the global music industry, with the late pop icon reclaiming top chart positions and breaking streaming records following the massive success of his biographical film ‘Michael’.

The renewed frenzy around Jackson’s catalogue pushed him to No 1 on Spotify’s global daily artist rankings for the first time, surpassing current streaming giant Bad Bunny. The achievement underlined the enduring influence of the singer nearly 17 years after his death.

At the same time, 16 Jackson songs entered Spotify’s global rankings, including classics such as ‘Billie Jean’, ‘Beat It’ and ‘You Rock My World’, signalling a broad resurgence of interest across generations.