Michael Jackson climbed the rating charts in the global music industry, with the late pop icon reclaiming top chart positions and breaking streaming records following the massive success of his biographical film ‘Michael’.

The renewed frenzy around Jackson’s catalogue pushed him to No 1 on Spotify’s global daily artist rankings for the first time, surpassing current streaming giant Bad Bunny. The achievement underlined the enduring influence of the singer nearly 17 years after his death.

At the same time, 16 Jackson songs entered Spotify’s global rankings, including classics such as ‘Billie Jean’, ‘Beat It’ and ‘You Rock My World’, signalling a broad resurgence of interest across generations.

The revival has also shaken Billboard charts in the United States. Jackson’s landmark 1982 album Thriller returned to No 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for the first time since 1984, extending its historic legacy as one of the world’s best-selling albums.

According to Billboard, streaming for Jackson’s music surged sharply after the release of the biopic, with “Billie Jean” climbing from No 38 to No 17 on the Hot 100 chart. Other classics, including ‘Human Nature’, ‘Beat It’ and ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough, also re-entered the rankings decades after their original release.

The film itself has become a global box-office phenomenon. Directed around Jackson’s life and career, the production has reportedly earned more than $577 million worldwide, overtaking ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ as the highest-grossing music biopic in North American history.

Adding to the nostalgia wave, Madonna also returned to the Billboard Hot 100 with a new collaboration, marking the first time in 22 years that Jackson and Madonna have simultaneously appeared on the chart.