Michael Jackson’s sons shine on red carpet of his biopic premiere in Berlin

Michael Jackson’s sons Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson made a rare public appearance as they stepped onto the red carpet for the premiere of Michael in Berlin, joined by several members of the iconic Jackson family.

The brothers paid tribute to their late father, Michael Jackson, through their fashion choices. Prince, 29, wore a classic black suit paired with a red shirt and black tie, echoing the look his father famously wore during a 2002 performance of “Dangerous.” Bigi, 24, opted for a black suit accented with gold stripes and completed his look with an armband featuring one of Michael’s signature poses.

They were joined by Michael’s brothers, including Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson and Marlon Jackson. Also in attendance were Jermaine’s sons, Jaafar Jackson – who portrays Michael in the film – and Jermajesty Jackson, along with Randy Jackson Jr..

However, the high-profile event was marked by the absence of several key family members. Michael’s sisters, Janet Jackson and LaToya Jackson, as well as his daughter Paris Jackson, were notably not present.

The premiere comes amid reports of tension surrounding the Michael biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua. According to earlier reports, Janet Jackson has expressed concerns about the film, which chronicles her brother’s rise from child star to global music icon.

Sources previously claimed Janet had a tense exchange with Jermaine Jackson during a private screening, where she reportedly voiced criticism of multiple aspects of the film, including performances, makeup and dialogue.

Janet is not portrayed as a featured character in the film. Meanwhile, LaToya will be depicted by actress Jessica Sula.