Michael Jordan’s Oscar storage spot surprises fans

American actor Michael B. Jordan has disclosed the current location of his recently earned Academy Award. In 2026, Michael B. Jordan secured his first Oscar for his dual role as twins in Ryan Coogler’s horror thriller, Sinners. To take home the prestigious Best Actor trophy, he emerged victorious over a competitive field that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, and Ethan Hawke.

Speaking with E! News on the red carpet for Netflix’s new animated film Swapped, the 39-year-old actor revealed that the location of his “golden lady” has been in constant flux since his win in March. “Right now, it’s, uh—right now it’s in my closet. It’s in my closet right now,” he admitted during the April 26 event.

“It’s one of those things that, I don’t know, you don’t really know where to put it, you know?” he explained. “It’s kind of moved around to a bunch of different places.”

Michael Jordan also noted that he has put the celebration behind him to focus on his upcoming work. His next two major projects include the aforementioned Swapped and the highly anticipated 2027 film, The Thomas Crown Affair.