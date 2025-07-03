Actor Michael Madsen passes away at 67

Actor Michael Madsen, best known for Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ has passed away at the age of 67.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The Hollywood actor was found unresponsive in his Malibu home after suffering a cardiac arrest, Variety quoted his rep as saying.

“In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life,” his managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith and publicist Liz Rodriguez said in a joint statement.

They added, “Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems currently being edited. Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

The Hollywood actor famously played Mr. Blonde in 1992 crime film ‘Reservoir Dogs.’

Madsen’s scene in which his character cuts off a police officer’s ear has become one of the memorable scenes in a film.

Read more: Hollywood movies you can watch again and again

After ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ Michael Madsen starred in Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” films.

The actor also had roles in ‘The Hateful Eight’ and ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.’

Born on September 25, 1957, Michael Madsen was also a poet and has written ‘Burning in Paradise,’ ‘Expecting Rain’, and his upcoming book, ‘Tears for My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.’