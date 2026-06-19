Michael Olise to Real Madrid: What we know so far

French star Michael Olise has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the summer transfer window, with Real Madrid transfer news dominated by reports linking the Bayern Munich winger with a sensational move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

According to multiple reports across Europe, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez remains a long-time admirer of the 24-year-old attacker and views him as one of the club’s priority targets as they continue rebuilding under new manager José Mourinho.

Since his arrival, Los Blancos have already signed Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, Bernardo Silva on a free transfer from Manchester City, and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté.

Now, recent reports have suggested the Spanish giants are monitoring Olise’s situation closely and could be prepared to make a substantial offer for the France international.

However, Bayern Munich have repeatedly insisted that the winger is not for sale.

The Bundesliga champions have publicly dismissed speculation surrounding a potential transfer, with club officials reportedly informing interested clubs that the former Crystal Palace winger remains a key part of their long-term project.

🚨💣 CONFIRMED: Florentino Pérez’s BIG DREAM is MICHAEL OLISE. A MEGA-OFFER is being considered. Real Madrid are READY to go up to €220 MILLION. @marca 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/CAEgHwrYEv — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 18, 2026

Bayern sources have even rejected suggestions that offers in the region of €150 million would be enough to tempt the German giants into negotiations.

Olise has rapidly established himself as one of Europe’s most sought-after attacking players since joining Bayern Munich.

His performances during the 2025-26 campaign elevated his reputation significantly, particularly in the UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, where he became one of the club’s most influential creative forces.

His growing stature is reflected in his market value.

Transfermarkt recently valued Olise at approximately €150 million, placing him among the most valuable footballers in world football and Bayern Munich’s highest-valued asset.

The speculation intensified after reports circulated that Real Madrid were willing to break club spending records to secure the French winger.

Yet Bayern’s hierarchy remain adamant that Olise is central to their sporting ambitions and are reportedly exploring a lucrative contract extension to ward off interest from Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Adding further intrigue to the saga, reports have suggested that Olise himself is aware of Real Madrid’s interest and would be open to listening to proposals should a formal agreement between the clubs ever materialise.

Nevertheless, no breakthrough in negotiations has been reported.

The winger’s stock has risen even further following impressive displays for France, with former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry recently describing Olise as one of the players to watch at the FIFA World Cup.

For now, the Michael Olise transfer remains one of football’s biggest unresolved stories. While Real Madrid continue to be linked with the Bayern Munich star, the German champions have shown no willingness to negotiate, leaving any potential move dependent on a dramatic change in stance from the Bundesliga giants.