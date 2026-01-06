Michael Schumacher, the acclaimed biographer of cultural icons like Francis Ford Coppola and Eric Clapton, has died at the age of 75. His daughter, Emily Joy Schumacher, confirmed his death on January 5, saying he passed away on December 29. The cause was not disclosed.

Michael Schumacher, known professionally as M. Schumacher, wrote meticulously detailed biographies, including Dharma Lion: A Biography of Allen Ginsberg and Al Capp: A Life to the Contrary. He built a career capturing the lives of artists, musicians, and historical figures with a storyteller’s eye.

Michael Schumacher: A Life of Stories and History

Emily described her father as generous and people-focused, someone who loved listening, talking, and collecting stories. Writing was central to his life, and he preferred longhand before typing, filling notebook after notebook with words. The clatter of the typewriter keys was a constant companion in his work.

Born in Kansas and raised in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Michael Schumacher studied political science at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside but left just one credit short of graduating. His passion for writing ultimately guided his career.

Michael Schumacher’s work spanned two main areas: biographies and Great Lakes history. In addition to chronicling famous figures, Michael Schumacher explored nautical disasters, capturing shipwrecks and survival tales in books like Wreck of the Carl D, Torn in Two, Too Much Sea for Their Decks, and Along Lake Michigan.

Some of his most notable biographies include Francis Ford Coppola: A Filmmaker’s Life, Crossroads: The Life and Music of Eric Clapton, Will Eisner: A Dreamer’s Life in Comics, and Mr. Basketball: George Mikan, the Minneapolis Lakers & the Birth of the NBA.

For those who knew him, Michael Schumacher was more than a writer. Michael Schumacher was a historian, a chronicler of lives, and a genuinely good human being. His work preserves the stories of extraordinary people and events, ensuring that his love for storytelling continues to inspire readers for years to come.