Michael Sheen enters BBC’s Celebrity Traitors 2026 lineup

Michael Sheen has joined the cast of the BBC’s most ambitious season of Celebrity Traitors. The Welsh actor today revealed plans for autumn 2026 alongside Bella Ramsey, Richard E. Grant, and twenty other celebrities. For a £100,000 prize, the group is traveling to the Scottish Highlands to engage in a high-stakes game of deceit.

Michael Sheen brings serious Shakespearean credentials to the castle competition, where he will team up with fellow thespians. This includes Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, in addition to Industry’s Myha’la. Securing these iconic actors to battle one another marks a major coup for the BBC.

The 21 contestants heading to the Highlands consist of models, broadcasters, musicians, and comedians. Each competitor will attempt to persuade others they are “Faithful” residents while secretly working to identify and remove the “Traitors” to secure the £100,000 charity prize.

The previous season of Celebrity Traitors proved the massive appeal of the format. In a finale that reached 15.4 million viewers, Alan Carr triumphed to become the UK winner. With an average audience of 14.9 million, that season became the biggest TV event of 2025.

The show has been especially embraced by younger audiences. More than half of viewers aged 16 to 24 watched every episode either live or on iPlayer the same evening. At a time when traditional TV viewership is decreasing across most demographics, this level of youth engagement has thrilled broadcasters.

“A total of 21 presenters, comedians, actors, and musicians will try their hand at being Traitors and Faithfuls in the show, which will air this autumn,” according to the BBC News entertainment announcement.

Celebrity Traitors 2026 follows the proven model of the original series. The non-celebrity version amassed more than 12 million viewers per episode, proving a psychological game show can have appeal far beyond television; it has generated board games, stage adaptations, and merchandise.