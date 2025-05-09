web analytics
Friday, May 9, 2025
Michael Vaughan suggests moving IPL 2025 out of India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has suggested moving the IPL 2025 out of India amid rising tensions with Pakistan.

Earlier today, the BCCI announced suspending the tournament after last night’s game between DC and PBKS was called off midway.

While the BCCI has maintained that IPL 2025 was suspended for a week, the future of the tournament remains uncertain amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

As many as 57 games have been played in the tournament, while the 58th game between DC and PBKS was called off without a result a day earlier.

The suspension leaves 12 league matches and four knockout games, including the final set for May 25 in Kolkata, in limbo.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has now suggested moving the tournament to the UK.Michael Vaughan, IPL 2025, India, Pakistan

In a post on X, Vaughan weighed in on the possibility of holding the rest of the IPL 2025 games in the UK.

“I wonder if it’s possible to finish the IPL in the UK. We have all the venues, and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series. Just a thought,” he wrote in his post.

It is worth noting here that India is scheduled to play a five-match Test series in England from June 20.

Michael Vaughan’s suggestion to relocate the IPL 2025 comes hours after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the relocation of the remaining eight fixtures of the Pakistan Super League season (PSL) 10 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the official announcement, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi said that the decision was made after India launched drone attacks in several major cities of Pakistan, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur and Karachi.

The PSL 10 matches, originally scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Multan, have been moved in response to what the PCB termed a “dangerous and irresponsible” act by India—targeting Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

